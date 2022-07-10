Key Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

