Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $23,005,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

