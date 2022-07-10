Kangal Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KANGAL)

Kangal (KANGAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Kangal has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Kangal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kangal has a total market cap of $267,183.15 and approximately $125.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00131001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Kangal Profile

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken . The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken

Kangal Coin Trading

