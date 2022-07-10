Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,396 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,153,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,589,204. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

