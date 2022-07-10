IoTeX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.49 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $287.34 million and approximately $25.49 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

