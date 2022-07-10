ICHI (ICHI) Market Capitalization Tops $21.00 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00020400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and approximately $59,110.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,834,767 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

