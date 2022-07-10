Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.