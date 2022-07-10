HempCoin One Day Volume Reaches $314.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $595,535.62 and approximately $314.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,675,059 coins and its circulating supply is 266,539,909 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

