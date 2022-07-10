Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth $3,285,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $50.20 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.8212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMAB. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.