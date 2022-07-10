Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,375 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.73 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.94.

