Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 3,735 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Biogen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $218.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.54 and its 200-day moving average is $212.59. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $372.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

