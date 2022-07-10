Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $24.71 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s accounts for approximately 4.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $24,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.