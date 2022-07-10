Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $18.74 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 3.1% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,039,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

MPC opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

