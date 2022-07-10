Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

