Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,397 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

