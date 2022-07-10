Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,875 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 191.6% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

