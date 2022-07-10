GoByte Price Down 14.4% This Week (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $116,317.53 and approximately $37.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

