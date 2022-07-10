Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0527 on Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Gala has a market cap of $367.59 million and approximately $138.85 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,795.54 or 0.99997366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

