Furucombo Trading 6% Higher This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $860,207.78 and approximately $89,363.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

