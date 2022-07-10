Furucombo Price Tops $0.0295 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $910,047.55 and approximately $111,121.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00129089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,810,925 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

