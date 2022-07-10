Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

