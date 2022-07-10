EarnX 24-Hour Volume Tops $46.39 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the US dollar. One EarnX coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00130434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About EarnX

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EarnX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

