Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 101 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 456,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $217.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

