Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 635,285 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 535,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of ADM opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

