Dock Price Hits $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Dock has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,273.91 or 0.99974930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00174969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 782,694,879 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

