Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,479 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

MPLX opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.