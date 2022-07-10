Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,718,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 916,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,075,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,814 shares of company stock worth $1,039,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

