Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.49 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $58.07 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

