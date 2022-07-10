Credits Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Credits has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $31,649.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

