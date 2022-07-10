Cornichon Hits 1-Day Volume of $162.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Cornichon has a total market cap of $701,291.89 and approximately $162.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,997,171 coins and its circulating supply is 14,755,323 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

