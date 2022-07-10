ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Cap of $593,830.81

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $593,830.81 and $15,429.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,252.23 or 0.99873054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00040815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

