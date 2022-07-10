CargoX Price Reaches $0.0720 on Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. CargoX has a total market cap of $14.95 million and $134,458.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

