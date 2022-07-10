Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

FLRN stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

