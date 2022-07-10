BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $70,771.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00284491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00076826 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00082634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,360,257,036 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.