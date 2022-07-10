Axe (AXE) Market Cap Achieves $49,972.77

Axe (AXE) traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $49,972.77 and $52.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00259404 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

