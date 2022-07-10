Augustine Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

