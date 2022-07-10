Augustine Asset Management Inc. Makes New $140,000 Investment in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CSI Compressco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56. The firm has a market cap of $178.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. CSI Compressco LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.19%.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

