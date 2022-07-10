ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

GILD stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

