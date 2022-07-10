ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 155,002 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 365.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,002 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.14%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

