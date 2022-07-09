Vista Finance LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Vista Finance LLC lessened its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 97.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 64.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 274,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $10,041,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $2,916,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.54.

Shares of SBNY opened at $193.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.