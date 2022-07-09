Vista Finance LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF makes up about 4.8% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vista Finance LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,880,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,163,000 after purchasing an additional 226,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $21.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.