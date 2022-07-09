Vista Finance LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vista Finance LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

EIDO opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.