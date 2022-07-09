Vista Finance LLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Vista Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $171.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

