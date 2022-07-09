Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $136.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.40.

