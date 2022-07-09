Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Target by 1,140.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after acquiring an additional 645,209 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $147.99 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

