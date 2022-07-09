Suncoast Equity Management Purchases New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.91.

DECK opened at $269.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.53. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.