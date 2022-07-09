Suncoast Equity Management Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,698,654,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after acquiring an additional 147,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.83. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

