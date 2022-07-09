STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

