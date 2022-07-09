SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Boosted by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 6.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

