SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,677,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 2,001,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after buying an additional 95,245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

